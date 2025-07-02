Hyundai Motor, Kia Launch Public-Facing UX Research Hub in Seoul

Seoul– Hyundai Motor and Kia announced on Wednesday the opening of a new open research hub in southern Seoul, designed to allow public participation in shaping the user experience (UX) for future mobility solutions.

The new facility, named UX Studio Seoul, replaces the earlier UX Studio launched in 2021. It offers improved accessibility and aims to better communicate the brands’ core values in UX design, according to Yonhap news agency.

While the original studio functioned mainly as an internal collaboration space for teams in product planning, design, and engineering, UX Studio Seoul has been restructured as a more open and interactive environment.

The facility is divided into two main sections: the first-floor Open Lab, where visitors can explore UX exhibits and join research activities, and the second-floor Advanced Research Lab, an immersive space dedicated to deeper UX development work.

According to the companies, visitors will have the chance to interact with future mobility concepts, take part in early-stage UX research, and see firsthand how user feedback influences vehicle development.

In related news, Hyundai Motor reported a 1.5 percent year-over-year increase in global sales for June, driven by rising demand both domestically and internationally.

The automaker sold 358,891 vehicles last month, up from 353,566 units in June 2024, according to a company press release.

Domestic sales rose 3.8 percent, increasing from 59,804 to 62,064 units. Overseas sales also grew 1 percent, reaching 296,827 vehicles compared to 293,762 during the same period last year.

“Sales increased both domestically and overseas due to the expanded sales of various models,” a company spokesperson said. “We will continue to maintain this momentum by launching new, competitive vehicles in the future.”

From January to June, Hyundai’s cumulative sales edged up 0.1 percent year-over-year, totaling 2,066,425 units compared to 2,063,844 in the same period last year. (Source: IANS)