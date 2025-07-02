Fresher hiring in India rises 11% in June, driven by non-tech sectors and Tier-II cities: Report

New Delhi– India’s job market experienced a strong 11% increase in fresher hiring in June, fueled by rising demand in non-tech sectors such as accounting, insurance, and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), according to a new report released Wednesday.

The latest Naukri JobSpeak report highlights a growing shift as non-tech industries become increasingly attractive to young professionals.

“Fresher hiring in non-tech sectors continues to gain traction, reflecting expanding opportunities for young professionals,” said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri.

Among Indian cities, Coimbatore emerged as a leading hub for freshers, posting a 24% surge in hiring during the month.

Startups also showed renewed hiring activity, especially in metro cities like Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Pune led the trend with a 32% increase in startup hiring. Meanwhile, Raipur saw the highest overall growth among all cities, with a 22% rise in job postings.

The insurance industry recorded a 32% increase in total hiring, including a substantial 59% jump in fresher recruitment.

The accounting and finance sector also performed strongly, with a 34% year-over-year (YoY) growth in hiring.

Topping the charts was the architecture and interior design sector, which posted a remarkable 50% YoY increase.

Hospitality and travel sectors continued their recovery with a 21% rise compared to June 2024.

The BPO/ITES industry also saw notable growth, up 19%, driven by aggressive hiring in emerging cities such as Jaipur (up 64%) and Baroda (up 54%).

“What stood out in June was the sharp pickup in hiring across core service sectors like Hospitality and BPO/ITES,” Goyal added.

In encouraging news for the IT industry, hiring returned to positive territory after a lull, especially in Tier-II cities.

Banking and finance unicorns also stepped up hiring efforts, recruiting 30% more candidates than in June last year.

The report further noted a rise in demand for experienced professionals. Roles requiring 13–15 years of experience rose by 15%, as did postings for those with more than 16 years of experience, particularly in industries like real estate and pharma/biotech. (Source: IANS)