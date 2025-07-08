India’s Internet Subscriber Base Reaches 969.1 Million in FY25; ARPU Sees Nearly 17% Growth

NEW DELHI— India’s total number of internet subscribers rose to 969.10 million at the end of March 2025, up from 954.40 million a year earlier, marking an annual growth rate of 1.54%, according to data released Tuesday by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Of the 969.10 million subscribers, broadband users accounted for 944.12 million, while narrowband subscribers totaled 24.98 million, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

Broadband subscriptions saw a 2.17% year-over-year increase, rising from 924.07 million in March 2024. In contrast, narrowband users declined by 17.66%, down from 30.34 million during the same period.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) for wireless services saw a significant boost, increasing 16.89% year-over-year—from ₹149.25 in FY24 to ₹174.46 in FY25.

Prepaid ARPU climbed from ₹146.37 to ₹173.84, while postpaid ARPU saw a slight dip, falling from ₹184.63 to ₹180.86.

Average minutes of usage (MoUs) per wireless subscriber per month also rose, growing from 963 minutes in FY24 to 1,000 minutes in FY25—an annual increase of 3.91%.

India’s total telephone subscriber base inched up from 1.199 billion to 1.201 billion, reflecting a modest annual growth rate of 0.13%. Urban telephone subscriptions grew from 665.38 million to 666.11 million, while rural subscriptions increased from 533.90 million to 534.69 million.

On the regulatory front, Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC) collected rose 13.02% year-over-year—from ₹3,369 crore in FY24 to ₹3,807 crore in FY25. License fees paid by telecom operators also increased by 12.02%, from ₹21,642 crore to ₹24,242 crore during the same period. (Source: IANS)