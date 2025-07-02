Scindia: Our Goal Is to Transform India Post into a Logistics Powerhouse

New Delhi— Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday that the government is actively working to transform India Post into a logistics powerhouse by modernizing its operations, streamlining costs, and expanding its role in the rapidly growing e-commerce sector.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS in the national capital, Scindia highlighted the major reforms underway within the Department of Posts (DoP), revealing that India Post has undergone significant business process reengineering over the past year.

“The department has been restructured into six verticals and four horizontals, with a focus on profitability, cost-efficiency, and technological advancement,” Scindia said.

“For the first time in the history of India Post, we’ve appointed a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to lead this transformation,” he added.

Each vertical is now supported by a Deputy CTO, and every line of business is being evaluated based on its cost structure, competitive landscape, and revenue potential, the minister explained.

Scindia emphasized that modernization efforts—including automation and process rationalization—are being implemented across all verticals, while leveraging India Post’s unmatched physical presence across the country.

“With over 184,000 operational points, India Post operates the largest distribution network not only in India but globally,” he said. “No other logistics platform in the world has this kind of reach, and that’s precisely why we’re determined to convert this extraordinary institutional strength into a true logistics powerhouse.”

Scindia also provided an update on the status of SpaceX’s Starlink service in India, noting that the Ministry has completed all necessary due diligence to facilitate its entry.

Starlink now awaits final regulatory and licensing approvals from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) before launching operations.

“The government has done its part to support the introduction of this affordable satellite-based internet service,” Scindia said. “Once IN-SPACe gives the green light, Starlink will be free to roll out its services in India whenever it chooses.” (Source: IANS)