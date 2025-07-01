Maruti Suzuki India Sets Record for Monthly Exports in June

New Delhi– Maruti Suzuki India achieved a major milestone in June, recording its highest-ever monthly vehicle exports with 37,842 units shipped—underscoring the automaker’s expanding global footprint.

The company sold a total of 167,993 units during the month, including 118,906 domestic passenger vehicles, which was lower than the 137,160 units sold in June 2024.

Including sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and light commercial vehicles (LCVs), total domestic sales stood at 130,151 units—down from 148,195 units during the same month last year.

Despite the year-on-year dip in domestic volumes, Maruti Suzuki’s cumulative exports for the April–June period of FY26 rose sharply to 96,972 units, up from 70,560 units during the same period last year.

Segment-wise, the mini and compact category—including popular models such as the Alto, S-Presso, Swift, WagonR, and Baleno—posted sales of 60,591 units in June. Utility vehicles like the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, and Grand Vitara contributed 47,947 units to domestic sales.

Meanwhile, Kia India reported strong performance in the first half of 2025, dispatching 142,139 vehicles—a 12.7 percent year-on-year increase.

The newly launched Carens Clavis has been well-received by customers, praised for its comfort, features, and safety offerings.

Kia’s export performance also remained strong, with 11,813 vehicles shipped globally during the first half of 2025.

Looking ahead, the company is preparing to launch its first Made-in-India electric vehicle this month, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable mobility and innovation.

“With our first Made-in-India EV launching this month, we’re diversifying our product lineup and reaffirming our long-term commitment to the evolving preferences of Indian consumers,” said Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer at Kia India.

“We are confident this launch will further strengthen our position in the country’s rapidly transforming mobility landscape,” he added. “Going forward, we remain optimistic about maintaining a healthy growth trajectory in the second half of the year.” (Source: IANS)