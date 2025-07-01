Without EV Subsidies, Musk May Have to ‘Close Up Shop’ and Return to South Africa: Trump

New Delhi– U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a sharp warning to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, suggesting the billionaire entrepreneur might need to “close up shop” and return to South Africa if electric vehicle (EV) subsidies are withdrawn.

The remarks came late Tuesday (U.S. time) via Trump’s Truth Social platform, amid escalating tensions between the two over the proposed “One Big Beautiful Bill” — a sweeping tax and spending package currently being debated in Congress.

“Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly endorsed me for President, that I was firmly against the EV mandate. It’s ridiculous and has always been a key issue in my campaign,” Trump posted. “Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to drive one. Elon may be the biggest subsidy recipient in history, and without those subsidies, he’d probably have to shut it all down and go back to South Africa.”

Trump continued, “No more rocket launches, satellites, or electric car production — and our country would save a fortune. Maybe DOGE should take a good, hard look at this. BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!”

The reference to “DOGE” refers to the Department of Government Efficiency, a satirical agency name under which Trump had previously appointed Musk as a figurehead.

Meanwhile, Musk has issued his own threats, vowing to politically unseat lawmakers who support what he called an “unpopular” spending package.

“Every member of Congress who campaigned on cutting government spending and then turned around to vote for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their heads in shame,” Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “And they will lose their primary next year — if it’s the last thing I do on this Earth.”

Musk also warned that he would consider launching a new political platform — dubbed the “American Party” — if the bill passes the Senate.

The U.S. Senate narrowly advanced the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on Saturday in a 51–49 procedural vote, setting the stage for formal debate ahead of the July 4 recess. The 940-page bill proposes to extend the 2017 tax cuts, cut other taxes, and increase defense and border security spending. It would offset revenue losses by slashing funding for Medicaid, food stamps, renewable energy, and other social programs. (Source: IANS)