Apple Posts Record Growth in India, Plans More Retail Stores: Tim Cook

CUPERTINO, Calif.— Apple CEO Tim Cook announced another record-setting quarter for the tech giant, with strong revenue growth across global markets, including a standout performance in India. The June quarter saw Apple hit revenue records in over two dozen countries and regions, driven by double-digit growth in iPhone, Mac, and Services.

“We saw iPhone growth in every geographic segment and double-digit growth in emerging markets including India, the Middle East, South Asia, and Brazil,” Cook told analysts during an earnings call.

The Mac line delivered impressive results, with revenue rising 15% year-over-year, while Services posted a 13% increase — setting a new all-time revenue record with strong performance in both developed and emerging markets.

Cook also highlighted Apple’s continued retail expansion, noting the launch of the Apple Store Online in Saudi Arabia and upcoming physical store openings in the UAE and India later this year.

According to Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak, Apple’s momentum in India remains strong, with the company logging another record-breaking revenue quarter. iPhones captured 7% of the smartphone market by volume and 23% by revenue during the quarter, with the iPhone 16 emerging as the top-shipped model in the region.

Pathak also emphasized a major manufacturing shift, with the majority of iPhones sold in the U.S. now labeled as “Made in India.” Counterpoint data shows India’s contribution to U.S. iPhone shipments jumped to 71% in Q2 2025, up from 31% a year earlier.

Looking ahead, Apple plans to expand its footprint in India with new retail stores, reinforcing its broader channel expansion strategy.

On tariffs, Cook acknowledged ongoing challenges. “For the June quarter, we incurred approximately $800 million of tariff-related costs,” he said. “For the September quarter, assuming no new tariffs are added and current global rates remain unchanged, we estimate the impact could rise to about $1.1 billion.”

Cook cautioned that this estimate could fluctuate depending on evolving global trade conditions. (Source: IANS)