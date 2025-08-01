Tesla to Launch First Charging Station in India Next Week

MUMBAI— U.S.-based electric vehicle giant Tesla will open its first charging station in India next week in Mumbai, the company announced Friday.

The new facility will include four V4 Supercharging stalls for DC charging and four destination charging stalls for AC charging. Superchargers will deliver a peak charging speed of 250 kW at ₹24 per kWh, while destination chargers will offer 11 kW at ₹14 per kWh.

“This will be the first of the eight Supercharging sites announced during the Mumbai launch, with more planned across the country to provide the optimal cross-country experience,” Tesla said.

The move follows Tesla’s entry into the Indian market last month with the launch of its Model Y SUV, priced from ₹59.89 lakh, and the opening of its first experience center at Maker Maxity Commercial Complex in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The BKC location features both fast-charging and standard charging options to meet various user needs.

According to Tesla, the Model Y can gain up to 267 kilometers of range in just 15 minutes using a Supercharger — enough for five round trips between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the Gateway of India.

As part of its customer experience strategy, Tesla will also offer a free wall connector with every new vehicle purchase, to be installed at the customer’s home. (Source: IANS)