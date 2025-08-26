Apple’s iPhone 17 Launch Set for September 9 with Major Upgrades

CUPERTINO, Calif.– Apple on Tuesday announced that its next global event will be held on September 9 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, where the company is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup along with several other products. The event will carry the tagline “Awe dropping.”

Apple is expected to reveal three iPhone 17 models: a standard edition and two Pro versions, while replacing the Plus with a slimmer iPhone 17 Air. Reports indicate the Air will feature a 6.6-inch display and measure just 5.5 millimeters thick, making it about 0.08 inches thinner than current models.

The base iPhone 17 is also expected to feature a larger 6.3-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, an upgrade from the 60Hz standard of previous models.

Updates to the Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3 are also anticipated, with the Ultra 3 likely to deliver the most significant changes, including a larger screen and faster charging. Apple may also introduce the AirPods Pro 3, three years after the last Pro version was released.

The company is expected to provide details on its Liquid Glass software redesign and expand on its Apple Intelligence platform, including new AI features for Siri.

In a separate announcement, Apple confirmed that its fourth retail store in India will open on September 4 in Pune’s Koregaon Park. The company will also open a new store in Bengaluru on September 2. The Pune store will feature artwork inspired by the peacock, India’s national bird, to mark Apple’s growing presence in the country. (Source: IANS)