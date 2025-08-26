US Vows Strong Energy and Economic Partnership with India, Says Embassy Official

NEW DELHI– The United States remains committed to working closely with India to advance energy security and economic growth, a senior official from the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the “3rd Energy Summit of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce,” Xiabing Feng, Principal Commercial Officer at the embassy, emphasized that collaboration between the two countries can help transform the global energy landscape.

“As we look into the future, the United States remains committed to working with India through the export of high-quality, world-class products and services to help India achieve its goals of energy security and economic growth,” Feng said.

She noted that the U.S. can play a key role in supporting India’s energy needs, particularly in the oil, gas, and nuclear sectors. “As we meet at this critical juncture, the global energy landscape is undergoing profound transformation. Geopolitical instability, market shifts, and disruptions in supply chains have exposed vulnerabilities and underscored the importance of secure energy systems for our economies,” she said.

Feng added that the U.S. has the potential to be a major supplier of oil and liquefied natural gas to India. Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington, she noted that Modi and President Donald Trump reaffirmed their commitment to shaping global energy markets as leading consumer and producer nations, pledging greater cooperation on oil, gas, and nuclear power.

“The United States and India share a commitment to diversifying energy resources and enhancing infrastructure. By leveraging American expertise in natural gas, nuclear energy, and emerging energy technologies, the U.S. can support India’s ambitious goals for energy security and grid modernization,” Feng said. She added that American companies are eager not only to sell products but also to partner with Indian firms in advancing energy security. (Source: IANS)