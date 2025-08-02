Hexaware Names Shantanu Baruah as Global Head of Healthcare, Life Sciences, and Insurance

ISELIN, N.J./LONDON/MUMBAI— Hexaware Technologies has appointed Shantanu Baruah as President and Global Head of its Healthcare, Life Sciences, and Insurance (H&I) division, reinforcing the company’s commitment to digital transformation in these critical sectors. Baruah will operate out of Hexaware’s New Jersey office and will oversee global strategy, client success, and growth across the vertical.

Bringing over 25 years of experience, Baruah joins Hexaware from HCLTech, where he previously served as Executive Vice President. During his tenure, he led the healthcare business through one of its most challenging periods and was instrumental in driving expansion across the Americas.

“Shantanu’s appointment comes at a time of strong momentum in our H&I vertical,” said R Srikrishna, CEO of Hexaware. “His deep industry knowledge and leadership will help our clients navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of AI-driven healthcare and insurance innovation.”

Hexaware is increasingly focused on integrating artificial intelligence and data analytics to improve patient outcomes, streamline operations, and support innovation across the healthcare ecosystem.

“I’m thrilled to join Hexaware and lead the next phase of growth in healthcare, life sciences, and insurance,” said Baruah. “This industry is undergoing a major transformation, and Hexaware’s agile, AI-led approach positions us to make a meaningful impact for our clients and the communities they serve.”

Baruah holds a master’s degree in computer applications and a bachelor’s degree in zoology, a blend of technical and scientific expertise that supports his multidimensional leadership style.

The appointment signals Hexaware’s ongoing push to deepen domain expertise and expand its capabilities in delivering tailored, industry-specific digital solutions to global clients.