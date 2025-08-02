Supreme Industries Acquires Orbia Wavin’s India Pipes Business in $30 Million Deal, Begins Long-Term Tech Partnership

MUMBAI/BOSTON— Supreme Industries Ltd., India’s largest plastic pipe manufacturer, has officially acquired the Indian pipes and fittings business of Orbia Building & Infrastructure (Wavin) for $30 million, plus working capital adjustments, marking the closure of a major strategic divestiture by Orbia Advance Corporation.

The transaction, completed on July 31, also initiates a long-term technology licensing agreement between the two companies. Under the agreement, Supreme gains full access to Orbia Wavin’s advanced water management technology portfolio, with additional fixed payments and royalties agreed upon as part of the licensing structure.

The acquisition includes operational control of Wavin’s manufacturing plants in Banmore (Madhya Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana), and Neemrana (Rajasthan). Supreme will now have exclusive rights to Wavin’s solutions for drinking water, stormwater, and wastewater management across India and SAARC countries.

“This acquisition positions us to drive the next phase of growth at Supreme,” said M.P. Taparia, Managing Director of Supreme. “Wavin’s technologies and global expertise align with our manufacturing strength and market reach. Together, we aim to deliver sustainable, reliable water solutions across India’s rapidly evolving infrastructure landscape.”

Sameer Bharadwaj, CEO of Orbia, called the agreement “a landmark deal” and emphasized its impact on water resilience in the region. “Combining Wavin’s innovation with Supreme’s scale creates a powerful platform to address India’s water security challenges. We remain committed to the region and to pioneering sustainable water solutions.”

All employees and operations of Wavin in India have now transitioned to Supreme, ensuring business continuity. Orbia Wavin will retain and continue to invest in its Technology & Innovation Center in India, which remains under Orbia’s control and focused on developing next-generation water technologies.

The divestiture is part of Orbia’s broader strategy to focus on sustainable growth, strategic innovation partnerships, and global impact in critical sectors.