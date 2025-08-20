India’s Workforce Embraces AI as Frontier Firms Redefine the Future of Work

NEW DELHI– India’s most forward-looking companies are ushering in an “AI-first” era, transforming the way businesses operate and employees work, according to Microsoft’s 2025 Work Trend Index released Wednesday.

These “frontier firms” are not just adopting artificial intelligence but restructuring operations around human–AI collaboration. The report found that 59 percent of business leaders in India are already deploying AI agents to automate workstreams and entire team processes. Looking ahead, 93 percent of executives plan to expand the use of AI agents over the next 12 to 18 months to extend workforce capacity.

“India is firmly in its AI-first era, with AI agility accelerating at an unprecedented pace,” said Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia. “We’re seeing a workforce that’s embedding AI into the fabric of everyday work—leveraging its speed, precision, and 24/7 availability to drive meaningful transformation.”

The report highlighted that 90 percent of Indian leaders see 2025 as a turning point to rethink core strategies and operations — the highest rate globally. Productivity remains a top priority, with 64 percent of executives focused on efficiency gains. Nearly all leaders surveyed expressed confidence in deploying digital agents to scale operations and expand workforce capacity.

The rise of AI is also reshaping organizational structures. Companies are creating new positions such as AI workflow designers, software operators, and “agent bosses” to manage human–AI collaboration. According to the report, 92 percent of leaders are considering adding AI-specific roles, while 57 percent expect teams to build multi-agent systems to handle complex tasks.

Upskilling is at the center of this transformation. More than half of Indian leaders (51 percent) identified reskilling as their top priority over the next 12 to 18 months, while 63 percent of managers expect AI training to become a core team responsibility within five years.

The report also underscored India’s readiness to lead the global AI revolution, with 66 percent of employees and 80 percent of leaders already familiar with AI agents. “Today, we’re not just leading businesses — we’re leading them with AI,” said Himani Agrawal, Chief Operating Officer at Microsoft India and South Asia. “This isn’t a simple tech upgrade; it’s a cultural transformation rooted in continuous learning, application, refinement, and scale.” (Source: IANS)