Report Finds 1 in 4 Millennials Paid Unfairly, 1 in 5 Face Job Insecurity

NEW DELHI– A new workplace study has found that one in four millennials in India believes they are being paid unfairly for their work, while one in five reports feeling insecure about their jobs. The findings were published Wednesday by Great Place To Work India in its 2025 workforce report, which provides a detailed look at how millennials are experiencing the workplace this year.

Although most millennials said they work in physically safe environments that support social and mental well-being, financial security was rated lowest. The report noted that unfair pay practices remain a key concern, signaling the need for organizations to address equity and pay parity among employees.

Job security also emerged as a pressing issue, with 20 percent of millennials expressing concerns about the stability of their roles. The study suggested that clearer communication and greater transparency from employers could help alleviate these anxieties.

In addition, 17 percent of millennials said they do not feel psychologically or emotionally safe at work, a factor the report linked directly to overall organizational performance. Millennials who do feel psychologically safe were found to be twice as likely to express loyalty to their company and a desire to stay longer.

“Millennials represent a vital mass of 63 percent of India’s workforce in 2025. Our study indicates that while millennials feel empowered through training and learning, they highly value holistic well-being and seek psychological safety, opportunities for growth, and job security,” said Balbir Singh, CEO of Great Place To Work India. “Organizations that listen to and act on this feedback do noticeably better in terms of overall experience and retention, improving trust and performance.”

The report also revealed that only 47 percent of millennials believe they have meaningful opportunities to innovate, limiting their ability to apply new skills or contribute ideas. About 15 percent said they intend to leave their current employer, with attrition risk particularly high in IT and professional services. By contrast, industries such as retail and manufacturing showed lower turnover intent. (Source: IANS)