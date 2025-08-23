Trade Talks with US Continue but Farmers, Small Producers Are Priority: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI– External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said Saturday that negotiations with the United States on trade are ongoing, but emphasized that India has “red lines” it will not cross as the country braces for steep 50 per cent tariffs from August 27.

Speaking at the Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025 in New Delhi, Jaishankar said the government’s priority is clear.

“What we are concerned about is that the red lines are primarily the interests of our farmers and, to some extent, of our small producers. We, as a government, are committed to defending the interests of our farmers and our small producers. We are very determined on that. That’s not something that we can compromise on,” he told the gathering.

Jaishankar also remarked that U.S. President Donald Trump’s approach to both domestic and international affairs represents “a very major departure from the traditional orthodox manner” of conducting policy.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who addressed the forum a day earlier, echoed the emphasis on national priorities. He said India’s free trade talks with the U.S., European Union, and other partners would be shaped by a framework of mutual respect for each side’s economic sensitivities.

“When we do trade deals, I have to protect national interests. We usually now work with different countries with the pre-understanding, before even getting into negotiations: you respect my sensitivities, I respect your sensitivities. There are areas of concern in every country in the world,” Goyal said.

He added that India is fast-tracking discussions with the EU and three to four other partners, noting that the EU also has sensitive sectors but that both sides are seeking balanced terms.

Goyal stressed that India’s relationship with the U.S. remains “very consequential,” and described India as resilient, strong, and full of possibilities as the world’s fastest-growing economy. (Source: IANS)