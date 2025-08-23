US Sees India as Sole Counter to China in Asia: Report

WASHINGTON– India’s geography, economic strength, and demographics make it the “only realistic counterbalance” to Chinese dominance in Asia, a new report has said.

“In the shifting chessboard of 21st-century geopolitics, the Indo-Pacific has emerged as the decisive arena for global power. For the United States, containing Beijing’s ambitions requires more than naval patrols and economic sanctions; it demands a partner with scale, proximity, and political legitimacy. Among all contenders, India stands alone,” Stacey Glaser wrote in One World Outlook.

The report highlights India’s unique position: a 2,100-mile land border with China and command over the Indian Ocean, through which much of global trade and China’s energy imports pass. Unlike Japan or Australia, India can influence both continental and maritime theaters.

“India’s economic rise is not merely a domestic success story; it is a geopolitical asset,” Glaser wrote. “A stronger Indian economy broadens New Delhi’s ability to fund military upgrades, withstand Chinese coercion, and present itself as a viable alternative hub for trade and investment.”

But the report cautions that trade disputes and strategic differences threaten the partnership. Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley warned that undermining U.S.-India cooperation would be a “strategic disaster,” citing Trump-era tariffs as “self-inflicted wounds” that could push India toward China and Russia.

“The reality is that both nations need each other,” the report said. “For Washington, India is the only partner in Asia with the scale and democratic credentials to credibly balance China. For New Delhi, U.S. capital, technology, and market access speed its growth and help reduce reliance on Chinese supply chains.”

Demographics may be India’s greatest edge: a median age of 29 and a 2025 population forecast at 1.44 billion provide a vast, youthful labor force. By contrast, China is aging, with shrinking workforce numbers and rising labor costs.

The report, “Partner, Not Pawn: India’s Place in America’s Asia Playbook,” concludes that Washington’s ability to check Beijing may depend on how deep its partnership with New Delhi becomes. (Source: IANS)