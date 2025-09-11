Apple’s India iPhone Shipments Projected to Hit Record 14–15 Million Units in 2025

NEW DELHI– Apple’s iPhone shipments in India are expected to rise by as much as 25 percent this year, setting a new record of 14–15 million units, according to industry estimates.

The growth is being fueled by aggressive discounts on older models and strategic pricing of the new iPhone 17 series, making Apple more competitive in the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market.

Research firm IDC India projects shipments to reach 15 million units in 2025, up from 12 million in 2024. Canalys pegs the number at 14.2 million, while Counterpoint Research estimates 18–19 percent growth, forecasting Apple will capture 8 percent of India’s smartphone market share.

India has become Apple’s fastest-growing market globally, and analysts say strong festive-season demand will continue to propel sales. The newly launched iPhone 17 is priced at Rs. 82,900 ($940), slightly higher than last year’s iPhone 16. Apple has also discontinued its 128GB base model, with all new versions starting at 256GB — offered at a lower price than the previous generation’s Rs. 89,900 ($1,019) for the same storage.

Canalys estimates Apple’s wholesale revenue in India will climb to Rs. 1,08,412 crore ($12.3 billion) in 2025 from Rs. 98,717 crore ($11.2 billion) last year, driven by upgrades to Pro models and the introduction of the new iPhone Air. The company also expects rising attach rates of ecosystem products, such as AirPods and Apple Watch, to further boost revenue.

The iPhone 16 was India’s top-selling model in the first half of 2025, helping Apple achieve 96.5 percent growth in the premium smartphone segment. With EMI schemes and flagship retail stores expanding in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune, Apple is broadening its consumer base and strengthening its ecosystem in the country.

The company recently opened two new stores in Bengaluru and Pune, underscoring India’s importance as its next major market. By contrast, Apple’s sales in China — its largest overseas market — grew just 4.4 percent in the June quarter, following two years of decline.

India is also becoming central to Apple’s global manufacturing strategy, with one out of every five iPhones now being produced domestically. (Source: IANS)