Biocon Opens First Manufacturing Plant in the U.S.

NEW DELHI– Indian biopharmaceutical company Biocon has inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in the United States, marking a major milestone in its global expansion strategy.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved facility, located in Cranbury, New Jersey, is operated by Biocon’s wholly-owned subsidiary Biocon Generics. The site has an annual production capacity of 2 billion oral solid dosage tablets.

Biocon acquired the facility from Eywa Pharma in 2023 and has since invested more than $30 million in upgrades to transform it into a state-of-the-art plant. The company said the investment strengthens its supply chain resilience, diversifies its manufacturing base, and ensures faster access to essential therapies in the U.S. market.

“Biocon’s first U.S. FDA-approved formulations facility in New Jersey marks a new chapter in our journey of global expansion. More than a milestone, it is a reaffirmation of our purpose to serve patients wherever they are,” said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson of Biocon Group.

The site has already commercialized a few products, with more expected to follow. The plant was inaugurated Wednesday in the presence of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and senior industry representatives.

“This strategic investment brings us closer to patients, healthcare providers, and partners in this important market. The proximity allows us to deliver our vertically integrated, high-quality medicines more efficiently to patients across the U.S. and other markets, ensuring supply chain resilience and enabling us to advance our mission of expanding access to affordable therapies worldwide,” said Siddharth Mittal, CEO and Managing Director of Biocon.

Biocon’s shares have risen 7 percent over the past month, trimming year-to-date losses to 1 percent. However, its first-quarter FY26 revenue and EBITDA came in below analyst expectations by 2 percent and 11 percent, respectively, due to continued weakness in the generics segment. By contrast, biosimilar sales rose 1 percent quarter-over-quarter, while generics and contract research/manufacturing services climbed 6 percent and 11 percent year-over-year. (Source: IANS)