India, U.S. Close to Trade Agreement as Envoy Nominee Sergio Gor Testifies

WASHINGTON– The United States and India are edging closer to a trade agreement, with formal negotiations expected in Washington next week, according to Sergio Gor, President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. Ambassador to India.

Appearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Gor said that President Trump has invited India’s commerce and trade ministers to Washington for discussions that could finalize the long-anticipated pact. “We’re actively negotiating with the Indians right now. In fact, the President has invited their commerce and trade ministers to come visit us next week, and he’ll be meeting with Ambassador Greer here in Washington. Part of that will include a hopeful deal. We’re not that far apart right now on a deal. In fact, they’re negotiating the nitty-gritty of a deal,” he testified.

Gor stressed that the administration views the Quad partnership — the U.S., India, Japan, and Australia — as “vitally important,” and suggested that President Trump may travel to India later this year for the leaders’ summit. He also pointed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s decision to meet Quad foreign ministers within an hour of being sworn in as a sign of Washington’s priorities.

On India’s relationship with China, Gor said that while there are “hiccups” in U.S.-India ties, the relationship is “much warmer” than New Delhi’s ties with Beijing. He cited concerns over Chinese expansionism as a key driver of India’s alignment with Washington.

Gor also highlighted India’s role in the BRICS bloc, crediting New Delhi with acting as a stabilizing influence against efforts by China and Brazil to move away from the U.S. dollar. “India has been the stopgap for that. India is much more willing and open to engage with us than with some of those other individuals that are in BRICS,” he said.

Gor’s testimony underscored both the economic and strategic importance the Trump administration is placing on deepening ties with India, with trade negotiations and regional security cooperation at the forefront. (Source: IANS)