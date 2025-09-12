Hyundai Chief Reaffirms U.S. Commitment Despite Georgia Plant Delay After Worker Raid

SEOUL– Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung pledged to expand the automaker’s investment and contribution to the U.S. economy, even as its Georgia battery plant faces delays following a large-scale immigration raid that led to the detention of hundreds of South Korean workers.

Speaking at an event hosted by Automotive News in Detroit, Chung emphasized that the United States is Hyundai’s “biggest and most important market” and said the company intends to “contribute more” through expanded investment and the rollout of eco-friendly vehicles. He noted Hyundai’s continued focus on developing electric and hydrogen-powered models to meet rising American demand for sustainable mobility.

Chung expressed relief that the detained workers were being repatriated safely, and voiced hope that Seoul and Washington would work to establish a more stable framework for cooperation to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The raid at the Bryan County, Georgia, construction site—where Hyundai and South Korea’s LG Energy Solution Ltd. are building a multibillion-dollar battery plant—has created major disruption. Hyundai Motor Co. CEO Jose Muñoz confirmed the project’s launch will be delayed by at least two to three months due to sudden labor shortages.

U.S. authorities said 316 South Korean workers, many on B-1 visitor visas or in the country under the visa waiver program, were found to be working illegally. The group was returned to South Korea on a chartered flight Thursday after being released from a detention center in Folkston, Georgia.

Industry analysts warned that the episode could strain U.S.-Korea business ties and stall critical investment projects at a time when both nations are seeking closer alignment in clean energy and advanced manufacturing. (Source: IANS)