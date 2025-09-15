Trump Announces Tentative TikTok Deal With China Following Madrid Trade Talks

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States and China have reached an agreement allowing TikTok to continue operating, easing uncertainty over the app’s future in the American market.

“The big Trade Meeting in Europe between The United States of America, and China, has gone VERY WELL! It will be concluding shortly. A deal was also reached on a ‘certain’ company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save. They will be very happy!” Trump wrote on social media, adding that he plans to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday and stressing that the relationship between the two countries “remains a very strong one.”

The announcement followed two days of bilateral talks in Madrid led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, alongside Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and chief negotiator Li Chenggang. Bessent confirmed that the two sides had reached a framework agreement on TikTok but declined to provide details on the commercial terms. He emphasized that final approval rests with Trump and Xi.

Greer called the outcome “remarkable,” noting how quickly the delegations narrowed differences over the long-running dispute surrounding TikTok’s ownership and operations in the United States. ByteDance, the Chinese parent of TikTok, faced a September 17 deadline to divest its U.S. operations or face a ban.

Chinese officials have not yet commented publicly on the deal. (Source: IANS)