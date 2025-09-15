U.S. Chief Negotiator Arrives in New Delhi as Trade Talks Resume; India Prepares Export Incentive Plan

NEW DELHI – U.S. Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch will arrive in New Delhi on Monday night to restart trade discussions with India, with talks set to begin on Tuesday, according to Commerce Ministry officials. The visit comes as the two countries work to rebuild momentum in negotiations that were delayed last month when the sixth round of the bilateral trade agreement talks was postponed.

The agreement under discussion aims to more than double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030, compared to $191 billion today. Officials said the agenda will focus on pending issues related to the deal, some of which require coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs. A government source described the overall atmosphere as “positive” on both sides as they seek common ground, though trade dynamics have shifted in recent months amid uncertainty over U.S. tariffs and competitive pressures from other exporting nations.

At the same time, the Indian government is preparing a major incentive program to support exporters. The Commerce Ministry has sent a proposal worth about Rs 25,000 crore, or $3 billion, to the Finance Ministry’s expenditure finance committee for approval. The initiative, known as the Export Promotion Mission, was announced in the Union Budget and is expected to run for five years. People familiar with the matter said the Cabinet could review the program soon with a larger funding allocation than initially planned. The scheme is being designed to remain flexible and responsive, offering Indian exporters a buffer against global trade volatility once implemented. (Source: IANS)