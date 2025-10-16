Google’s $15 Billion AI Investment Marks India’s Global Breakthrough

New Delhi– Google’s announcement of a $15 billion investment to build a world-class artificial intelligence hub in India signals the nation’s definitive arrival on the global tech stage — and serves as a warning to those underestimating its digital future, according to a new report.

Through a landmark partnership with Adani Enterprises’ joint venture, AdaniConneX, Google will develop India’s largest AI data center campus and a new green energy infrastructure in Visakhapatnam (Vizag), Andhra Pradesh.

As reported by One World Outlook, Indian AI developers who previously moved abroad will soon have a “global-scale playground at home.”

“If the Vizag experiment works, India will sell not only software to the world, but also the AI backbones and digital highways that power the next internet,” the report stated.

Historically, India’s technology growth has been concentrated in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. “But Google’s investment is not just about scale. With one stroke, it makes Vizag — until now a coastal logistics and tourism hub — ground zero for Asia’s AI arms race,” the article noted.

Google’s AI hub in Visakhapatnam represents a multi-layered investment of around $15 billion over five years (2026–2030), combining gigawatt-scale data center operations with a robust subsea cable network and clean energy to handle advanced AI workloads in India. The project will be developed in collaboration with AdaniConneX, Airtel, and other ecosystem partners.

The creation of this AI and connectivity hub is expected to fuel significant economic growth in Visakhapatnam and beyond, advancing digital inclusivity and generating tens of thousands of jobs across technology, construction, and renewable energy sectors.

According to the report, by transforming India’s east coast into a digital gateway for the Indo-Pacific, “Google is doing more than chasing talent arbitrage.”

“It’s reconciling tech innovation with regional security, as connectivity routes avoid Asia’s most congested and geopolitically vulnerable data pathways. That’s a rare win-win for Silicon Valley and South Block,” it added. (Source: IANS)