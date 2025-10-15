Hyundai to Invest Rs 45,000 Crore in India by FY30 to Drive Next Growth Phase

New Delhi– South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co announced on Wednesday that it will invest Rs 45,000 crore in India by fiscal year 2030 as part of its long-term growth roadmap, underscoring the company’s intent to make India its second-largest global market.

During his first visit to India, Hyundai Motor Co President and CEO Jose Munoz said the investment will fund new product launches, capacity expansion, and research and development (R&D) initiatives.

“Following our landmark IPO last year and 30 years of success in India, HMIL plans an investment of Rs 45,000 crore through FY30 to drive the next phase of growth,” Munoz said while addressing Hyundai Motor India Limited’s (HMIL) first-ever investor day.

He noted that approximately 60 percent of the investment will go toward product development and R&D, while the remaining 40 percent will be used for capacity expansion and modernization. The company also aims to increase exports to 30 percent of its total production.

Under its 2030 strategy, Hyundai plans to launch 26 new models by FY30, including seven entirely new nameplates. The automaker will also enter the MPV and off-road SUV segments and introduce its first locally designed, developed, and manufactured electric SUV by 2027.

In addition, Hyundai will debut its luxury brand Genesis in India by 2027. The company expects to boost revenue 1.5 times and surpass Rs 1 trillion by FY2030, targeting a domestic market share of over 15 percent with a focus on utility vehicles and eco-friendly models, including CNG, EV, and hybrid variants.

“By 2030, HMIL will be our second-largest region globally,” Munoz said, adding that India currently contributes about 15 percent of Hyundai’s global sales.

HMIL Managing Director Unsoo Kim said the company will maintain strong double-digit EBITDA margins and deliver long-term value for shareholders with a dividend payout ratio between 20 and 40 percent.

HMIL CEO Designate Tarun Garg added that by FY2030, more than 80 percent of Hyundai’s India sales will come from SUVs, with over half of its lineup featuring eco-friendly powertrains. “Our sales and service network will cover 85 percent of India’s districts, with rural markets contributing around 30 percent of total sales,” he said. (Source: IANS)