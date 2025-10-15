India’s Global Capability Centers Record 5–7% Hiring Growth in Q2 FY26

New Delhi– India’s global capability centers (GCCs) recorded a steady 5–7 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in hiring during the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 (Q2 FY26), according to a report released on Wednesday.

The quarter reflected a continued focus on building specialized capabilities rather than expanding overall headcount, with most of the demand concentrated in artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, platform engineering, cloud operations, financial operations (FinOps), and cybersecurity roles.

“Sectors such as BFSI, manufacturing, automotive, energy, technology, and hardware have become the main pillars of GCC growth,” Quess Corp, a staffing and workforce solutions company, said in the report. “This has been led by AI-enabled credit and risk operations in BFSI, electric vehicle and smart-factory programs in manufacturing, and semiconductor and embedded AI development in the technology segment.”

The report added that hiring budgets are increasingly directed toward revenue-critical and resilience-focused functions, creating consistent demand for platform engineering, data management, and FinOps roles that support these initiatives.

Bengaluru led GCC hiring during the July–September quarter with a 26 percent share, followed by Hyderabad (22 percent), Pune (15 percent), and Chennai (12 percent). Bengaluru saw strong traction in advanced AI and FinOps roles, while Hyderabad gained momentum in multi-cloud integration and data reliability, the report noted.

“India’s GCC evolution is entering its most strategic phase yet — one defined by precision, not proliferation,” said Kapil Joshi, CEO–IT Staffing at Quess Corp. “Q2 reflected a measured 5–7 percent QoQ hiring growth, highlighting a shift from scale to capability-led maturity, with AI, FinOps, and platform reliability emerging as core priorities.”

According to the report, roles in AI and data science rose by 8 percent, while FinOps-driven cloud hiring increased by 6 percent, underscoring enterprises’ focus on performance and cost optimization.

India currently hosts around 1,850 active GCCs employing more than two million professionals, with the ecosystem projected to reach 2.5 million by 2030. Sustainable growth, the report said, will depend on strengthening tier-2 delivery hubs, investing in skill development, and embedding capability-based operating models across centers. (Source: IANS)