India’s Smartphone Exports Surge 59% to $13.4 Billion in First Half of FY26

NEW DELHI– India’s smartphone exports soared to $13.4 billion in the first half of FY26 (April–September), a 59 percent increase from $8.5 billion in the same period last year, according to industry estimates. The surge was driven primarily by Apple’s iPhone production under the government’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Apple accounted for more than three-quarters of India’s total smartphone exports, shipping approximately $10 billion worth of iPhones during the first six months of the fiscal year.

In September alone, smartphone exports reached $1.7 billion—the highest monthly total recorded to date—reflecting an 87 percent increase from $923 million in September 2024. Exports to the U.S. rose threefold to $900 million, making up 52.3 percent of India’s total smartphone exports that month.

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) noted that August and September are typically slower months for exports due to upcoming product launches and machine maintenance cycles. Consumers often delay purchases during this period, awaiting new releases and subsequent discounts on previous models. Export volumes generally rebound by mid-October, the industry body said.

The PLI scheme for Apple will conclude in March 2026, while Samsung’s participation ended in FY25. Samsung’s exports declined during the first half of FY26 compared to the same period last year.

Despite broader challenges from the U.S. administration’s 50 percent tariffs—smartphones being a notable exemption—electronics remain a bright spot for Indian exports. Apple’s contract manufacturers continue to expand operations in India, with two new iPhone assembly plants recently beginning production, coinciding with robust domestic sales of the new iPhone 17.

Industry analysts cautioned that sustaining the current pace of growth will depend on policy stability, continued investment incentives, and the trajectory of U.S.–China trade talks and tariff adjustments. (Source: IANS)