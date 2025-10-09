RBI Names Sanjay Kumar Hansda as Executive Director, Effective March 2025

MUMBAI– The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Sanjay Kumar Hansda as Executive Director (ED), effective March 3, 2025. Hansda recently rejoined the central bank on October 6 after completing his deputation as Senior Advisor to the Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As Executive Director, Hansda will oversee the Department of Economic and Policy Research at the RBI, the central bank said in a statement.

Before his promotion, Hansda served as Adviser in the same department. Over his career, he has held several key positions within the RBI, including Adviser in the Monetary Policy Department and Officer-in-Charge/Director in the Internal Debt Management Department. Earlier, he was seconded to the Bank of England as an Analyst focusing on financial stability.

Hansda brings over three decades of experience in central banking, economic research, and financial policy. His expertise spans the banking sector, capital markets, monetary policy, inflation, liquidity management, economic growth, and debt management. He has also contributed to G20 policy discussions and inter-regulatory coordination efforts.

He has served on several committees established by the Bank of England, the Committee on the Global Financial System (CGFS), and the Government of India.

Hansda holds a postgraduate degree in economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and a diploma in financial services management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, University of Mumbai. (Source: IANS)