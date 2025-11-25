India Expected to Surpass $4 Trillion Economy This Fiscal, Says CEA Nageswaran

New Delhi– India is on track to surpass the $4 trillion economic milestone in the current financial year, Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the IVCA Green Returns Summit 2025, he noted that India, now the world’s fifth-largest economy at approximately $3.9 trillion, is effectively moving past the $4 trillion mark as growth remains strong.

Nageswaran said sustained economic expansion is especially important at a time of heightened global geopolitical uncertainty. A faster-growing economy, he added, strengthens India’s influence on the world stage.

He also emphasized that economic progress must remain aligned with environmental priorities. As India advances its energy transition and climate commitments, these efforts must remain consistent with national objectives in both the near and medium term.

According to him, India is acutely aware of climate-related risks, including impacts on agriculture, the environment, and coastal regions.

“So, whatever we do with respect to greening the economy, energy transition, environment, dealing with climate change and climate volatility have to be aligned with our priorities, both in the near term and the medium term,” he said.

He reiterated India’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

“We’re committed to net zero by 2070, but the journey has to align with development priorities. Affordable energy access and lowering energy intensity will drive climate solutions. Innovation and startups are central to getting there,” he added.

Earlier this month, Nageswaran said India needs to generate about eight million jobs per year over the next 10 to 15 years to make full use of its demographic dividend, which he noted will not last indefinitely.

Speaking at a webinar hosted by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations and Prosus, he said artificial intelligence should complement human labor, particularly in sectors such as healthcare and education. (Source: IANS)