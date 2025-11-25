Volcanic Ash Forces Flight Cancellations Across India

New Delhi– Air travel across India was disrupted on Tuesday after a volcanic ash plume from Ethiopia drifted toward northern India, prompting widespread cancellations and regulatory advisories.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued an urgent alert to airlines and airports as several carriers suspended or rerouted services.

IndiGo cancelled at least six domestic and international flights, while Akasa Air suspended flights to Jeddah, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi for November 24 and 25.

“Following the recent eruption of the #HayliGubbi volcano in #Ethiopia, ash clouds are reported to be drifting towards parts of western India,” IndiGo said on X, adding that passenger safety remains its top priority.

Other carriers diverted flights to avoid the plume, including international services. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines cancelled its Amsterdam–Delhi flight (KL 871) and return sector (KL 872) due to ash conditions.

The DGCA issued an ASHTAM alert, a specialized aviation notice for volcanic ash. Airlines were instructed to avoid affected altitudes and adhere strictly to safety procedures, while reporting any suspected ash encounters immediately, including engine abnormalities or smoke and odors in the cabin.

Because of airspace restrictions, several international carriers have begun routing flights through Pakistani airspace. Indian airlines, however, are not permitted to use these routes, leading to additional cancellations and delays.

The ash plume originated from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano, which erupted Sunday for the first time in nearly 12,000 years, sending a dense cloud across the Red Sea toward Yemen and Oman before spreading over the northern Arabian Sea.

Weather agencies reported that thicker portions of the cloud are now moving over Delhi, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh. While experts say air quality impacts remain limited due to the altitude of the plume, airports have been instructed to inspect runways, taxiways and parking areas for any ash deposits and continue monitoring satellite imagery and meteorological reports. (Source: IANS)