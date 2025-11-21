India now produces 1 in 5 iPhones globally as Apple posts record $9 bn sales in FY25

NEW DELHI — Apple’s India operations reached a major milestone in FY25, with company filings showing that one in every five iPhones made globally was manufactured or assembled in India amid record domestic sales of $9 billion.

India’s contribution accounted for 12 percent of Apple’s global production value, underscoring the country’s rapidly growing role in the tech giant’s global supply chain. While India represented just over 2 percent of Apple’s $416.1 billion global revenue in FY25, analysts noted that its importance as a manufacturing hub has expanded sharply.

For the first time, Apple began local assembly of its high-end iPhone Pro and Pro Max models in India, significantly boosting domestic output. Company filings revealed that the Americas led with $178.4 billion in FY25 revenue — about 43 percent of Apple’s global total — and an increasing share of those iPhones were shipped from India.

Europe accounted for 26.7 percent of global revenue, while Greater China contributed 15.4 percent.

Apple’s India revenue has grown nearly eightfold over the last decade, driven primarily by iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and other accessories. Services continue to make up only a small single-digit portion of total sales.

India-based production had a freight-on-board value of $22 billion in FY25, of which $7.5 billion represented exports. Local manufacturing also supports Apple’s domestic retail expansion by avoiding the 16 percent customs duty applied to fully imported iPhones, helping keep prices more competitive.

During an earnings call following strong quarterly results, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company is entering its busiest period “with our best-ever lineup.” He highlighted the opening of new stores in emerging markets, including India and the UAE, as well as additional locations in the U.S. and China.

For its fiscal fourth quarter ending September 27, Apple reported revenue of $102.5 billion, an 8 percent increase year over year. (Source: IANS)