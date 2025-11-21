Samsung appoints new co-CEO and CTO in major leadership reshuffle

SEOUL — Samsung Electronics on Friday announced a significant leadership reshuffle, naming a new co-chief executive officer and chief technology officer as the company seeks to strengthen its competitiveness and navigate growing global business uncertainties.

President Roh Tae-moon, who has been serving as acting head of Samsung’s Device Experience (DX) division — which oversees the company’s mobile, TV and home appliance businesses — has been formally appointed to lead the division. He will also serve as a co-CEO of Samsung Electronics.

Roh will share the top post with Vice Chairman and CEO Jun Young-hyun, who heads the semiconductor-focused Device Solutions division. “President Roh will continue to oversee the company’s mobile business as head of the mobile experience business, while Vice Chairman Jun will remain as head of the memory business,” Samsung said in a statement.

The company noted that the dual-CEO structure is intended to bolster the competitiveness of Samsung’s core business units while strengthening its position in emerging technologies.

As part of the reshuffle, Vice President Yoon Jang-hyun, CEO of Samsung Ventures Investment Corp., has been promoted to chief technology officer and president of the DX division. Samsung also named Park Hong-kun, a Harvard University professor, as the new head of the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology.

Separately, a new industry report showed Samsung Electronics ranked first in corporate donations in South Korea over the first nine months of 2025, despite contributing less than the previous year. The company donated 110.4 billion won (US$75.5 million) from January to September, down 22 percent year over year, according to data from industry tracker CEO Score.

Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) followed with 109.2 billion won in donations, while Hyundai Motor contributed 106.9 billion won. SK hynix increased its charitable spending by 44 percent to 59 billion won, helped by record earnings in the third quarter. (Source: IANS)