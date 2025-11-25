Indian Ambassador Engages Republican Lawmaker to Advance India-U.S. Tech Cooperation

Washington– India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, met Republican Representative Jay Obernolte on Monday to discuss deeper collaboration between India and the United States in science and technology.

In a post on X, Kwatra said he “enjoyed” the discussion with Obernolte, who chairs the House Science, Space, and Technology Subcommittee on Research and Technology, and highlighted opportunities for stronger cooperation in science, technology, artificial intelligence, and innovation.

The meeting follows a series of recent engagements the ambassador has held with key Republican lawmakers and senior Congressional committee leaders.

Last week, Kwatra met the Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Jason Smith, and Vice Chairman Vern Buchanan. After meeting Smith, Kwatra posted that he briefed the chairman on ongoing efforts toward a fair and mutually beneficial India-U.S. trade agreement, and expressed appreciation for his support of the bilateral trade partnership.

Kwatra also met Blake Moore, Vice Chair of the House Republican Conference, to discuss India-U.S. trade talks and other areas of collaboration.

He participated in a roundtable hosted by the Heritage Foundation, a leading conservative policy think tank in Washington, sharing updates on shared economic priorities, the emerging trade framework, and cooperation in oil and gas.

In recent months, the Indian envoy has expanded outreach across Washington as India and the United States advance negotiations on the first tranche of their trade agreement. (Source: IANS)