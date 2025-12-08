Adani Group Invested Rs 10,000 Crore in Telangana, Eyes Further Expansion: Karan Adani

HYDERABAD– The Adani Group has invested Rs 10,000 crore in Telangana over the past three years and is looking to expand its presence in the state, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) Managing Director Karan Adani said on Monday.

Speaking at the Telangana Rising Global Summit at the upcoming Bharat Future City, Karan Adani said the group’s investments in infrastructure and manufacturing have contributed to more than 7,000 jobs in the state. He added that the summit reflects the ambition with which Telangana is shaping its economic future.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mr. Revanth Reddy, Telangana is experiencing clarity of vision and purpose that is rare in Indian public life. Your focus on transparent governance, rapid decision-making and long-term economic planning has created an environment where industries like ours can think boldly and invest with confidence,” he said.

He emphasized the state’s commitment to “quality, innovation and sustainability,” noting that Telangana’s approach aligns with the Adani Group’s own long-term strategic priorities.

Karan Adani said the group has built a strong and expanding relationship with Telangana in recent years. “In line with our earlier commitments, we have initiated investments in sectors such as defense manufacturing, green data centers, renewable energy projects and cement manufacturing facilities across the state,” he said.

Highlighting the group’s contribution to India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, he said the Adani Group has established a major defense and aerospace park in Hyderabad. “This state-of-the-art facility is the first UAV manufacturing facility in the country where long-endurance UAVs are manufactured. These UAVs are supplied to both the Indian armed forces and the global market. The facility provides direct employment to more than 1,500 youth and supports many more livelihoods in its wider ecosystem,” he said.

In the realm of digital infrastructure, the group is setting up a 48-megawatt green data center in Telangana with an investment of Rs 2,500 crore. The facility will support cutting-edge AI, cloud technologies, and high-performance computing, helping meet the digital needs of a rapidly modernizing India.

Karan Adani also pointed to Telangana’s recent improvements in transport and logistics. He said the Adani Group has played a major role in building road infrastructure that enhances connectivity and positions the state as a logistics hub. “With a total investment of Rs 4,000 crore in road infrastructure, the Adani Group has built over 100 kilometers of highways connecting key districts such as Mancherial, Suryapet, Kodad and Khammam,” he said.

To support the state’s construction boom, Adani Cements has invested Rs 2,000 crore to develop state-of-the-art cement manufacturing facilities with a total capacity of seven million tonnes per year. (Source: IANS)