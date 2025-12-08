India Poised to Become Global AI Leader by 2035, Driven by Young Talent and Data-Rich Ecosystem

NEW DELHI– India’s deep pool of skilled manpower, abundant data resources, and strong scientific culture places the country on track to become a global hub for artificial intelligence and semiconductor manufacturing, officials said Monday at the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025.

The festival, which began on December 6, has emerged as one of the year’s most influential scientific events, inspiring students and researchers while supporting India’s long-term vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, according to an official statement.

“India is preparing to become a global AI leader by 2035, powered by young talent and the country’s data-rich ecosystem,” said Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Director of IIT Ropar. He highlighted that the IndiaAI Mission aims to train one crore young people in artificial intelligence, develop national compute infrastructure, build indigenous AI models, and promote responsible, ethical AI development.

Experts from academia, industry, and research institutions discussed how advances from Artificial Intelligence to Artificial General Intelligence could shape the future of science, innovation, and human progress. Speakers emphasized that AI will soon become integral to nearly every profession, underscoring the need for India-focused datasets, localized AI models, and linguistic technologies to ensure inclusive growth.

Sarvam AI Co-Founder Pratyush Kumar presented multilingual AI systems developed under the IndiaAI Mission, including India’s first sovereign foundational Large Language Model designed specifically for Indian languages.

Gopal Krishna Bhatt, Director of Data Centre Customer Engineering at Intel, described how India is rapidly advancing in server design, semiconductor development, and high-performance computing hardware. He said dozens of India-based server and data-center hardware designs are currently under development, driven by the government’s semiconductor and digital infrastructure initiatives.

Manish Modani from NVIDIA noted that India’s fast-growing high-performance computing and GPU-powered infrastructure is significantly accelerating research in fields such as climate modeling, scientific simulation, and language technologies. India’s scale of data, linguistic diversity, and technical talent, he added, positions the nation uniquely to lead the global shift from AI to AGI. (Source: IANS)