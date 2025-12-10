Apple expands retail presence in India with new Noida store, its fifth in the country

Noida– Apple previewed its first retail store in Noida on Wednesday, marking the company’s fifth physical location in India and underscoring the country’s growing role in global electronics manufacturing.

The store showcases Apple’s full product lineup and services, allowing customers to explore the latest iPhones, receive personalized support and guidance, and participate in Today at Apple sessions, the company said.

“Connection is at the heart of everything we do in Apple retail, and we’re excited to open the doors to a new store built for community and creativity with Apple Noida,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People.

“Our team members are thrilled to deepen our connections with customers across this vibrant city and help them experience the best of Apple,” she added.

Located at DLF Mall of India, Apple Noida is staffed by more than 80 team members who will help customers shop the latest Apple products, including the newest iPhone lineup; Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch Series 11 models; and the latest iPad Pro and 14-inch MacBook Pro, both powered by the M5 chip.

The store also offers Apple’s signature retail services, such as personalized setup, trade-in options, financing plans, and support for customers switching to iOS for the first time.

Apple’s retail journey in India began in April 2023 with the opening of its first two stores, in Mumbai’s BKC district and at Delhi’s Saket mall. In their first year, the two stores reportedly generated nearly Rs 800 crore in combined revenue, placing them among Apple’s top-performing outlets globally. The smaller Saket store is said to have accounted for almost 60 percent of the total sales. (Source: IANS)