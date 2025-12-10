Gautam Adani and Satya Nadella discuss India’s expanding AI potential

New Delhi– Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said Wednesday that he met with Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella to discuss the vast potential of artificial intelligence and its role in shaping the future of technology.

The meeting took place as Microsoft announced a $17.5 billion investment in India over the next four years to accelerate the spread of AI capabilities across the country.

“Always a pleasure to meet @satyanadella and gain his valuable insights into the future of technology. We are excited to continue building a 360 degree partnership as the physical and digital worlds converge in the age of AI,” Adani said in a post on X.

He added that “Getting a demo from him of the AI apps he is personally building was another testament to the hands-on leadership that truly great leaders exemplify”.

Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Modi said the country’s youth “will harness this opportunity to innovate and leverage the power of AI for a better planet”.

“Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for an inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity. To support the country’s ambitions, Microsoft is committing US$17.5 billion — our largest investment ever in Asia — to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India’s AI first future,” Nadella said in a post on X.

Responding to Nadella’s message, Modi wrote, “When it comes to AI, the world is optimistic about India!”

“Had a very productive discussion with Mr. Satya Nadella. Happy to see India being the place where Microsoft will make its largest-ever investment in Asia. The youth of India will harness this opportunity to innovate and leverage the power of AI for a better planet,” the Prime Minister said.

Microsoft said India is at a pivotal moment in its AI journey, poised for large-scale impact and inclusive economic transformation. Nadella arrived in the country as part of an AI-focused tour. (Source: IANS)