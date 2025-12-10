India on track to become world’s largest developer community by 2030, says Satya Nadella

New Delhi– Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said Wednesday that India is on course to become the world’s largest developer community by 2030, underscoring the country’s expanding talent base and its growing leadership in next-generation AI innovation.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi, Nadella described how new tools and platforms are transforming the way developers build software, create applications and design multi-agent AI systems.

“India is projected to have 57.5 million developers by 2030, making it the largest developer base globally,” Nadella said.

He called this a major opportunity for India to contribute to “societal-scale” solutions using AI. “Developers in India are already using GitHub, Azure and Microsoft’s new AI platforms to work on advanced projects that were once restricted to large research labs,” he added.

Nadella outlined Microsoft’s new “tool chain” for building AI applications, which includes AppBuilder, Copilot Studio and Foundry. He said the future of software development will focus less on a single AI model and more on building a broader ecosystem where developers can choose, evaluate and deploy models with confidence.

“Microsoft is investing heavily in this ecosystem so that developers — especially in India — can build next-generation applications that connect seamlessly with the data and systems already used by businesses,” he said.

The remarks came a day after Microsoft announced a $17.5 billion investment in India over the next four years, following Nadella’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Nadella wrote, “Thank you, PM Narendra Modi, for an inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity.”

“To support the country’s ambitions, Microsoft is committing $17.5 billion — our largest investment ever in Asia — to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India’s AI first future,” he added. (Source: IANS)