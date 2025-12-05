Cohesity Plans $1 Billion India Expansion to Strengthen AI and Cybersecurity Capabilities

NEW DELHI — U.S.-based data security software company Cohesity, backed by global giants Nvidia and Japan’s SoftBank, said it will invest $1 billion in India over the next five years as it accelerates engineering growth and expands its presence in one of its fastest-growing markets.

Cohesity CEO Sanjay Poonen said the investment will focus on expanding the company’s technical teams and building advanced AI-driven capabilities that help enterprises protect and manage their data amid rising cybersecurity threats. He said the expansion reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and its confidence in India’s position as a global technology hub.

Poonen noted that Cohesity’s headcount in India has already tripled to about 2,200 from 700 last year after it acquired Veritas’ data protection business. The company has now opened a new center in Bengaluru to complement its facility in Pune, further deepening its engineering footprint.

“Our teams here are building the future of data security and helping customers strengthen their defense against evolving cyber threats,” he said, adding that India is expected to become one of the company’s top five revenue markets in the coming years.

Cohesity’s customers include major banks, telecom operators, multinational companies such as Salesforce and Delta Air Lines, and Indian IT firms including Infosys.

The company’s expanded India push comes during a surge in global interest in deep-tech and cybersecurity innovation. Last month, Nvidia joined a group of U.S. and Indian investors to support the India Deep Tech Alliance, which has committed more than $850 million to fund startups in semiconductors, AI, robotics and space technology. The initiative aims to address long-term funding gaps for deep-tech ventures requiring significant capital and extended research cycles.

With India’s technology ecosystem shifting toward advanced, innovation-led growth, Cohesity’s $1 billion commitment adds momentum to major global firms expanding their strategic presence in the country. Analysts say the move aligns with India’s broader ambition to strengthen its deep-tech ecosystem and position itself as a global innovation hub. (Source: IANS)