India’s EV Sector Sees 27 Percent Jump in Funding in 2025, Driven by Late-Stage Investments

NEW DELHI, India — India’s electric vehicle sector has attracted $1.4 billion in funding so far in 2025, marking a 27 percent increase over the more than $1.1 billion raised in 2024, according to new data released Friday by market intelligence platform Tracxn.

The sector drew this larger pool of capital through just 65 funding rounds, compared with 135 rounds the previous year, underscoring a shift toward larger, more selective investments. EV manufacturers remained the dominant beneficiaries, securing $1.2 billion of the total, while Delhi topped the city-wise funding chart with $1.1 billion raised.

A major driver of the surge was late-stage funding, which jumped 105 percent year-over-year to $1.1 billion from $536 million in 2024. Tracxn said the trend reflects rising confidence in mature, scale-ready EV companies as the industry moves into a more performance-driven growth phase.

In contrast, early-stage funding fell sharply to $226 million from $446 million last year, while seed-stage funding declined to $61.2 million across 32 rounds from $129 million across 77 rounds in 2024.

“The strong surge in late-stage capital, driven by a billion-dollar round supporting manufacturing and charging infrastructure, signifies India’s EV ecosystem has moved beyond early experimentation to embrace a phase of measurable, scaled maturity,” Tracxn co-founder Neha Singh said. She added that investors increasingly view EVs as “a commercially viable, long-horizon opportunity,” rather than solely a climate-focused investment.

Pune ranked second after Delhi with $120 million in funding, followed by Bengaluru with $105 million.

The report also noted a narrowing investor base, with the number of active investors dropping from 150 in 2024 to 70 so far in 2025. First-time investors declined from 63 to 32 over the same period.

India’s broader EV market continues to expand. Sales grew from about 50,000 units in 2016 to more than 2 million in 2024, representing roughly 9 percent of the global EV stock. A recent industry report highlighted a potential $100 billion export opportunity for auto components.

Even so, EV penetration in India is expected to remain modest at 3 to 4 percent. Electric passenger vehicle sales are projected to reach around 1.75 lakh units in FY26. EV sales rose 83 percent in FY24 and 11 percent in FY25, reaching 1.11 lakh units in FY25. (Source: IANS)