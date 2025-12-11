India, Italy Advance Strategic Partnership With New Trade and Investment Deals

MUMBAI, Maharashtra — India and Italy moved to further strengthen their economic partnership on Thursday as Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani for wide-ranging talks on trade, technology, and investment.

The discussions focused on expanding bilateral trade, improving supply-chain resilience, advancing collaboration in clean mobility and green energy, and boosting cooperation in advanced manufacturing and food processing. The two leaders also signed the minutes of the 22nd Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation, marking a step toward translating the strategic partnership into concrete economic gains for businesses and citizens in both countries.

Italy remains one of India’s key economic partners within the European Union, and Thursday’s meeting aimed to build on the momentum generated when bilateral ties were elevated to a Strategic Partnership during Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s visit to New Delhi in March 2023.

Holding the talks in Mumbai, India’s financial hub, highlighted the two governments’ shared goal of strengthening direct business connections and encouraging greater investment flows.

The visit also featured the India–Italy Business Forum, which brought together senior officials, industry groups, unicorn founders, and representatives from more than 150 Indian and Italian companies. Both ministers engaged with leading Indian startups to explore opportunities in digital innovation, AI, deeptech, fintech, and industrial technology.

The forum underscored a shared commitment to expanding industrial cooperation in priority sectors such as automotive, waste-to-energy and renewables, sports technology, agri-food, and connectivity. Structured industry sessions included pitches from Italian firms and discussions on joint ventures, co-development, research partnerships, and value-chain integration.

More than 100 business meetings were held during a large B2B matchmaking session spanning manufacturing, renewables, food processing, transportation systems, and sports innovation.

Several new agreements were signed at the event. SAIL awarded three major steel plant projects to Italy’s Danieli Group, which will supply green-technology solutions for a blast furnace, slab caster, and hot strip mill totaling more than 4 million tonnes of annual capacity, valued at roughly 500 million euros.

In the lifestyle sector, Prada S.p.A., Lidcom, and Lidkar signed an MoU to develop a limited-edition sandal line inspired by traditional Kolhapuri chappals, combining Italian design with Indian craftsmanship.

Kuvera S.p.A. and Neopolis Brands Pvt. Ltd. agreed to expand Carpisa retail operations in India, with long-term plans to open 100 stores by 2045.

Cavagna Group also announced a new joint venture, Cavagna Group Ace Brass Tech Pvt. Ltd., with Gatayla. The partnership represents a 5-million-euro Italian investment, with Cavagna holding a 51 percent stake. (Source: IANS)