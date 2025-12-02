Samsung Launches Galaxy Z TriFold, Its First Triple-Folding Smartphone

NEW DELHI — Samsung Electronics on Tuesday introduced the Galaxy Z TriFold, a new triple-folding smartphone that opens twice to reveal a 10-inch display, marking the company’s most ambitious foldable design yet and expanding its lead in the next generation of mobile devices.

The Galaxy Z TriFold represents a decade of Samsung’s work in the foldable category and debuts as the company positions itself at the forefront of AI-driven mobile innovation.

TM Roh, CEO and Head of Samsung’s Device eXperience Division, said the company continues to push technological boundaries. He said the TriFold addresses one of the industry’s most difficult challenges by combining portability, premium performance and productivity in a single device.

Samsung said the TriFold’s multi-folding design is built around real-world usage patterns. Its inward-folding mechanism protects the main display and is supported by an auto-alert feature that notifies users if the device is not folded correctly. At its thinnest point, the phone measures just 3.9 mm.

The handset runs on the custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy and carries a 200-megapixel camera. It also includes Samsung’s largest battery ever for a foldable device — a 5,600 mAh three-cell system distributed across the phone’s panels.

To maintain both durability and an ultra-thin profile, Samsung re-engineered several internal components. The Armor FlexHinge has been strengthened with dual hinge sizes for smoother folding, while the 10-inch main display features a shock-absorbing layer. The exterior uses premium materials, including a titanium hinge housing and high-strength aluminum. Each unit undergoes precision inspections, including CT and laser-based scans.

The Galaxy Z TriFold is designed for high-efficiency multitasking and advanced AI features. When fully opened, it functions like three 6.5-inch smartphone screens combined, supporting up to three apps running simultaneously side-by-side. Samsung has optimized several apps, including My Files and Samsung Health, for the expanded canvas, and a taskbar allows quick switching between recently used applications. (Source: IANS)