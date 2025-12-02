Tesla Sells 48 Cars in November, Reaches 157 Deliveries Since India Launch

NEW DELHI — Tesla’s long-awaited entry into India’s luxury electric vehicle market is off to a modest start, with the company delivering 157 units since launching operations in September, according to government data released Monday.

The Vahan portal showed Tesla sold just 48 vehicles in November, placing it well behind established premium automakers such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz. BMW India alone sold 267 electric vehicles last month, underscoring the intense competition Tesla faces as it tries to gain traction in the high-end EV segment.

Tesla entered the Indian market with the Model Y electric SUV, its first offering in the country. While initial excitement was strong, the early sales numbers indicate the automaker still has significant ground to cover before it can challenge the dominance of long-established luxury brands.

Even so, Tesla continues to build its presence in India. Last week, the company opened its first all-in-one Tesla Centre in Gurugram, a facility designed to house retail operations, after-sales service, deliveries and charging infrastructure under one roof. Located at Orchid Business Park in Sector 48, the centre is intended to offer a comprehensive ownership experience.

Sharad Agarwal, General Manager of Tesla India, said the Gurugram facility marks a major step toward supporting a growing Tesla community in the northern region. He said the company aims to make electric mobility more accessible by expanding charging and service options where people live and travel.

Agarwal added that Tesla’s mission remains accelerating the transition to sustainable energy, and the company hopes that strengthening infrastructure and relying on a direct sales model will improve customer confidence and drive broader EV adoption in India.

Visitors to the Gurugram centre can take test drives of the Model Y, explore Tesla’s technologies and access on-site V4 Superchargers. The location also features a display of Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus Gen 2, highlighting the company’s work in AI and robotics. (Source: IANS)