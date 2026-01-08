BMW Group India Posts Record Car Sales of 18,001 Units in 2025

NEW DELHI — BMW Group India delivered its strongest annual performance on record in 2025, posting car sales of 18,001 units, a 14 per cent year-on-year increase that outpaced growth in India’s luxury car market.

The performance reflected sustained demand for BMW and MINI vehicles despite a competitive and challenging market environment. Of the total cars sold during the year, BMW models accounted for 17,271 units, while MINI contributed 730 units, the company said.

BMW Motorrad also reported deliveries of 5,841 motorcycles in 2025, adding to the group’s overall performance in the Indian market.

The company recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales in the October–December period, with fourth-quarter car sales reaching 6,023 units, up 17 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

BMW Group India said it has now achieved record sales for four consecutive years, supported by strong brand loyalty and rising aspiration among luxury car buyers in India. The company said every month and quarter in 2025 marked its best-ever sales performance, with growth consistently exceeding that of the overall luxury segment.

Electric vehicle sales rose sharply during the year, with BMW Group India selling 3,753 EVs in 2025, representing a 200 per cent increase from the previous year. Electric models now account for 21 per cent of total sales, up from 8 per cent in 2024, reflecting growing acceptance of premium electric mobility.

Models such as the BMW i7 and BMW iX1 continued to lead their respective segments, with the iX1 emerging as the highest-selling premium electric vehicle in India.

Demand for long wheelbase models surged, with sales rising 162 per cent year-on-year to 8,608 units. Sports Activity Vehicles also remained the backbone of the portfolio, with sales increasing 22 per cent to 10,748 units, accounting for 60 per cent of total sales. The BMW X1 led the segment, followed by the BMW X5.

MINI India reported sales of 730 units in 2025, marking a 3 per cent increase. Sales were supported by new launches such as the MINI Convertible and MINI Countryman variants, while the MINI Cooper S recorded a 47 per cent rise in demand. (Source: IANS)