India Reaffirms Support for International Solar Alliance After U.S. Withdrawal

NEW DELHI — India will continue to work closely with member countries of the International Solar Alliance despite the United States announcing its withdrawal from the global solar energy grouping, a senior government official said on Thursday.

The government acknowledged media reports citing the U.S. decision to exit 66 international organizations, including the International Solar Alliance, which has 125 member countries. The official said India remains committed to the alliance’s objectives and ongoing work.

The International Solar Alliance continues to focus on supporting member countries in addressing shared challenges related to scaling up solar energy, in line with national needs and the goal of achieving universal access to energy, the official said.

The alliance will continue to engage with member countries, particularly Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States, to support the development and deployment of solar energy, mobilize financing, build institutional capacity, and reduce investment risks, the official added.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order suspending U.S. support for 66 organizations, agencies, and commissions following a review of the country’s participation in and funding of international bodies, including those affiliated with the United Nations, according to a White House statement.

The Trump administration has also distanced itself from the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change and other international organizations focused on climate-related issues.

Experts said the U.S. decision represents a major setback to global efforts to combat climate change, noting that the country is both the world’s largest economy and one of its biggest polluters.

The U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, a 1992 agreement among 198 countries, provides the foundation for financial support for climate action in developing nations and serves as the underlying treaty for the Paris climate agreement. Trump has previously described climate change as “a hoax” and has advocated for increased production of fossil fuels such as oil.

Other organizations the United States plans to withdraw from include the Carbon Free Energy Compact, the United Nations University, the International Cotton Advisory Committee, the International Tropical Timber Organisation, the Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation, the Pan-American Institute for Geography and History, the International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies, and the International Lead and Zinc Study Group.

The Trump administration has also withdrawn from the U.N. Population Fund, which provides sexual and reproductive health services worldwide, accusing the agency of participating in “coercive abortion practices” in countries such as China. (Source: IANS)