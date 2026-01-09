Google Rolls Out New Gemini-Powered AI Features in Gmail

NEW DELHI, India — Google has announced the rollout of new Gemini-powered artificial intelligence features in Gmail, introducing more personalized tools designed to help users manage their inboxes more efficiently.

The new capabilities, including an AI Inbox feature, have begun rolling out in the United States to Gmail users as well as Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. The company said the features will expand to additional languages and regions in the coming months.

“We’re starting with English and excited to roll out more languages and to more regions in the coming months,” said Blake Barnes, Vice President of Product for Gmail, in a blog post.

The AI Inbox is designed to act as a personalized briefing tool, highlighting key messages and actionable items. According to Google, it helps users prioritize emails by identifying important contacts based on factors such as frequent communication, contact lists, and inferred relationships from message content.

Barnes said the analysis is carried out securely and includes privacy protections that keep users’ data under their control.

“We’re giving trusted testers access to AI Inbox before making it more broadly available in the coming months,” he added.

Google is also introducing AI Overviews in Gmail, similar to those in Google Search, which summarize information without requiring users to sift through lengthy content. When users open an email thread with multiple replies, Gmail can now generate a concise summary of the key points in the conversation.

The company said users can also ask questions directly within their inbox, with Gemini generating a simple AI Overview in response. AI Overview conversation summaries are being rolled out to all users at no cost.

Starting this week, users can access the “Help Me Write” feature to draft new emails or refine existing ones. Gmail is also rolling out updated Suggested Replies, an enhanced version of Smart Replies that uses conversation context to generate relevant, one-click responses that match a user’s writing style.

Both Help Me Write and Suggested Replies are being made available to all users at no cost, while the Proofread feature will remain exclusive to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

Google said that next month it plans to further enhance Help Me Write by adding deeper personalization, drawing context from other Google apps.

The company noted that around 3 billion people use Gmail worldwide, and artificial intelligence has already played a significant role in the service through features such as Smart Replies and AI-powered spam filtering. (Source: IANS)