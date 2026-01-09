Vaishnaw Holds Talks With Nvidia on Sovereign GPU Manufacturing and Edge Devices in India

NEW DELHI, India — Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has held discussions with global chipmaker Nvidia on developing sovereign graphics processing units and locally manufacturing advanced edge devices in India, as the government pushes to strengthen the country’s deep-tech and semiconductor ecosystem.

Vaishnaw said the discussions focused on building GPUs and manufacturing edge devices such as the DGX Spark in India. Edge devices are hardware systems that process data close to where it is generated, reducing reliance on cloud or data center connectivity.

In a post on social media platform X, the minister said the devices planned for local development could “deliver up to 1 petaFLOP performance secure inferencing for models up to 200 billion parameters.”

“This compact GPU doesn’t require the Internet. Suitable for railways, shipping, healthcare, education, and remote applications,” the post said.

Nvidia has previously announced collaboration with Indian and U.S. investors to support India’s rapidly expanding deep-tech ecosystem. The announcement came alongside the India Deep Tech Alliance’s disclosure of more than $850 million in fresh capital commitments.

The alliance, launched in September with an initial $1 billion fund, aims to support startups working in advanced sectors including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, robotics, and space technology.

The funding momentum follows the Indian government’s announcement of $12 billion in funding to accelerate research and development in high-technology sectors, signaling a broader effort to shift the economy toward manufacturing and innovation.

The initiatives are expected to improve access to venture capital for deep-tech startups, which often face challenges due to long research cycles and uncertain profitability.

In a separate post, Vaishnaw said Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently chaired a roundtable ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 with 12 domestic startups focused on “advancing responsible, inclusive, and globally relevant AI innovations.”

According to the minister, these startups are working across a wide range of areas, including e-commerce, marketing, engineering simulations, materials research, healthcare, and medical research. (Source: IANS)