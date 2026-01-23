India Life Sciences Leaders Accelerate AI Adoption, Digital Transformation: Report

NEW DELHI, India — Life sciences leaders in India are rapidly scaling artificial intelligence and advancing digital transformation initiatives, while also investing heavily in workforce skills to support long-term growth, according to a report released Friday.

The report by KPMG, based on a survey of 110 global life sciences leaders, found that Indian life sciences CEOs are moving decisively from experimentation to execution as they integrate AI, pursue mergers and acquisitions with greater strategic focus, and reshape their organizations for efficiency and innovation.

“India’s life sciences sector is moving from aspiration to execution. CEOs are scaling AI and digital transformation, pursuing M&A with strategic clarity, and investing in workforce skills,” said Vijay Chawla, Partner and Head – Life Sciences, KPMG in India.

“By combining innovation with efficiency and leveraging India’s talent base, the industry is positioning itself for sustainable growth and global leadership in a rapidly evolving healthcare and Life Sciences ecosystem,” he added.

Globally, more than 80 percent of life sciences CEOs believe AI is critical for driving growth, cutting emissions, and improving energy efficiency. The report noted that leaders worldwide are shifting focus toward embedding AI into core operations, using M&A to transform business models, and preparing their workforces for new technology-driven roles.

While 86 percent of CEOs reported a moderate to high appetite for mergers and acquisitions over the next three years, about 80 percent said they are adjusting growth strategies to address interconnected market challenges.

The survey also found that 73 percent of global leaders plan to allocate between 10 percent and 20 percent of their technology budgets specifically to AI initiatives, with 65 percent expecting measurable returns on those investments within three years.

Despite the rapid pace of AI adoption, cybersecurity remains a major concern, cited by 84 percent of CEOs as a critical risk area.

Talent development is emerging as a central priority, with 85 percent of leaders saying workforce readiness for AI is essential to achieving strategic goals. In addition, execution of environmental, social, and governance initiatives ranks as the second-most important operational focus for life sciences CEOs over the next three years.

About 80 percent of CEOs believe AI will play a significant role in reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency, with sustainability goals increasingly translating into operational improvements and financial benefits for the sector. (Source: IANS)