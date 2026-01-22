New Chinese App Seeks to Address Growing Global Loneliness Crisis

NEW DELHI — Amid declining marriage and birth rates and a rise in people living alone in China, a newly launched app is drawing attention for its attempt to combat loneliness and isolation, according to a media report.

The app, called Are You Dead?, has been developed by Moonscape Technologies and is designed to help individuals who live alone or are single stay connected with a designated emergency contact, The Guardian reported.

Described by the company as “a lightweight safety tool crafted for solo dwellers,” the app requires users to check in once a day by clicking a large green button. If a user misses two consecutive daily check-ins, the system automatically sends an alert to their chosen emergency contact.

The app’s emergence coincides with a growing trend of young adults in China living alone. According to the report, just 6.1 million couples married in China in 2024, the lowest number on record, while 2.6 million couples filed for divorce.

China is also facing a sharp decline in birth rates, contributing to broader demographic challenges as the population shrinks year after year. Chinese state media has projected that by 2030, the country could have as many as 200 million single-person households.

Against this backdrop, the Are You Dead? app has tapped into widespread anxieties about dying alone, without anyone noticing or performing final rites.

“This app makes people feel alive. It is an interesting phenomenon that reflects and combats the loneliness of young people today,” the report quoted a user on RedNote, a social media platform predominantly used by women.

Ian Lü, one of the co-founders of Moonscape Technologies, said the idea for the app originated from discussions he observed on Chinese social media.

“In recent years, there has been wide and heated discussion about a hypothetical ‘are you dead’ app,” Lü said. “For example, something with features like: if you don’t check in for 48 hours, someone will come and collect your body.”

The report also pointed to China’s well-known “996” work culture — where employees work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week — as a major contributor to stress, social isolation, and limited personal time.

As a result, the app is increasingly being seen as a tool to address isolation-related anxiety, stress, and feelings of helplessness. Mental health experts cited in the report also endorsed the app’s potential to help users stay connected with others.

“This new ‘living alone’ group is a global phenomenon. I hope the whole world can pay attention to the safety issues of people living alone,” Lü said. (Source: IANS)