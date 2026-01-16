Maruti Suzuki Begins Export Shipments of VICTORIS SUV, Targets 100 Global Markets

NEW DELHI, India — Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. on Friday announced the start of export shipments of its premium SUV VICTORIS, with plans to take the India-made vehicle to more than 100 countries and regions worldwide.

The automaker said more than 450 units have already been shipped from the ports of Mundra and Pipavav to international markets.

“Maruti Suzuki’s export journey is guided by the vision of Make in India, Make for the World. In calendar year 2025, with exports of over 3.9 lakh vehicles, we emerged as India’s number one passenger vehicle exporter for the fifth year in a row,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Maruti Suzuki India.

He added that 2025 also marked the company’s re-entry into Europe with the start of exports of its first battery electric vehicle, the e VITARA.

The VICTORIS SUV blends advanced technology and premium comfort with a futuristic design, the company said. The model has earned five-star safety ratings from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP, underscoring its global safety credentials.

The Made-in-India SUV was also showcased to an international audience at the Japan Mobility Show 2025.

Takeuchi noted that between calendar years 2020 and 2025, India’s overall passenger vehicle exports grew 1.43 times, while Maruti Suzuki’s exports expanded 4.67 times during the same period.

“The addition of VICTORIS will further support our export ambitions, and we are hopeful it will be well received in international markets,” he said.

Maruti Suzuki India produced more than 22.55 lakh vehicles in 2025, marking its highest-ever annual production. This was the second consecutive year in which the company crossed the 20 lakh-unit milestone. Production included vehicles for domestic sales, exports, and original equipment manufacturer supplies.

The company’s top five models by production volume during the year were Fronx, Baleno, Swift, Dzire, and Ertiga.

Maruti Suzuki began operations in 1983 with its first manufacturing facility in Gurugram, Haryana, near New Delhi. Over the years, the company has expanded its manufacturing footprint, supported by a multi-tier supplier and dealer ecosystem across the country. (Source: IANS)