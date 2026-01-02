Maruti Suzuki India Hits Record Production with Over 2.25 Million Vehicles in 2025

NEW DELHI — Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the nation’s largest automaker, manufactured more than 22.55 lakh vehicles in 2025, marking the highest output in the company’s history. This performance represents the second consecutive year the manufacturer has surpassed the 20 lakh-unit production threshold, covering vehicles destined for domestic sales, international exports, and OEM supplies.

The production surge was led by five primary models: the Fronx, Baleno, Swift, Dzire, and Ertiga. According to a company statement, “This milestone reflects the Company’s strong focus on delivering products in line with customer demand across domestic and international markets.”

Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi attributed the achievement to internal dedication and a robust domestic supply chain. “This record production is a result of the dedication of our employees and the strong synergy that we share with our supplier partners. A high degree of localisation has enabled us to achieve such scale while maintaining world-class quality, highlighting the strength and global competitiveness of India’s automotive manufacturing ecosystem,” Takeuchi said. He further noted the company’s commitment to the “Make in India” initiative and the continued expansion of its manufacturing footprint.

The automaker’s export division also reached new heights in 2025, shipping 3.95 lakh vehicles. This record-breaking export volume reflects a growth of more than 21 percent compared to 2024.

Since beginning operations in 1983 at its Gurugram facility, Maruti Suzuki has expanded significantly, now operating plants in Gurugram, Manesar, and Kharkhoda, along with the recently amalgamated Gujarat facility. The company currently produces 17 models and over 650 variants. To keep pace with rising domestic and global demand, Maruti Suzuki plans to scale its total manufacturing capacity to 4 million units per annum.

The company maintains a dominant position in the Indian passenger vehicle segment, consistently holding a market share of over 40 percent. This leadership is sustained by a portfolio of affordable and fuel-efficient models, with recent sales figures bolstered by strong demand during the festive season. (Source: IANS)